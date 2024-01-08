Education: Lorain Admiral King High School, Lorain County Community College, Bowling Green State University

Current Position/Job Duties: Good Morning Cleveland anchor/reporter

Previous Work Experience: I’ve worked in various roles behind the scenes and in front of the camera at several TV stations: WTOL (Toledo), WOHL/WLMO (Lima), WUPW (Toledo), WDJT (Milwaukee) WKYC (Cleveland).

Joined News 5: January 8, 2024

Email: tiffany.tarpley@wews.com

Twitter: tiffanytarpley

Facebook: TiffanyTarpleyTV

Most Memorable Stories: Flying to Parris Island in South Carolina to report on all phases of Marine recruitment and bootcamp, Cleveland protests turning to unrest, interviewing my mom about grocery store tips for shoppers. She’s a retired cashier.

Awards/Honors: I’ve received several awards and honors throughout my career. My most cherished are two Emmy wins for producing and anchoring weekend newscasts in Toledo, an Emmy nomination for live reporting in Cleveland and being selected for the inaugural class of the Lorain Schools Alumni Association’s ‘Distinguished Alumni & Hall of Fame.’

News Philosophy: Accuracy, integrity, authenticity

Role Model: My parents.

Favorite Sports Teams: the Browns, the Cavs, and the Guardians, of course! The Packers get an honorable mention.

Favorite Music: Gospel, R & B, 90s and early 2000s hip-hop

Favorite Movie: The Sound of Music

Favorite Program: News 5 and reality T.V. is my guilty pleasure.

Favorite Book: I don’t have a favorite, but I’ve enjoyed “Starlight Passage” by Anita Richmond Bunkley, “Life on the Color Line” by George Howard Willams and everything by E. Lynn Harris.

Favorite Food: I can’t pick just one.

Family: The most important people in my life.

Hobbies & Interests: Working out, indoor cycling, photography, checking out new restaurants and frequenting favorites

You're most likely to see me around town at: A good happy hour or brunch spot

Hidden Talent: Hula Hooping using my neck

What I like best about Northeast Ohio: The people. This is home. #LorainProud

On the weekends I love to: Decompress and spend quality time with my husband, family and friends.