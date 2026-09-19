From landfill to finish line: Lorain go-kart facility hosts national racing championships

LORAIN, Ohio — A former dumping ground is on track to become a motorsports destination in Lorain County.

This weekend, more than 130 racers from around the U.S. and at least 20 different countries are descending on the Lorain Ohio Kartplex for the facility’s biggest event yet.

The United States Pro Kart Series championships include drivers of all ages competing at a professional level.

"It's very, very intense, you might say, in the seat. And when we start racing, it's going to be really crazy," said Scott Falcone, a driver racing for Team Orsolon.

Falcone, a Colorado-based driver, races for Miami-based Team Orsolon. Other teammates hail from around North and South America. They’re among the first professional drivers to compete in a national event at the new track.

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"I love this track; I think it's amazing. I love the facility; the people are amazing. I've been posting about it online and telling everybody how great it is because no one's ever been here before from the national circuits," Falcone said.

Industry professionals say the facility fills a real need in the sport and they hope it provides more exposure in an untapped market.

"It's huge. We don't have a ton of venues at the level that can host U.S. national events," said Xander Clements of Kart Chaser.

Clements said the local support has set this event apart. All tournament participants received complimentary admission to Friday's Rocking on the River event in Lorain.

"Our sport has never had, I feel, this level of involvement and excitement from a city and a county of a host venue," Clements said.

The Lorain Ohio Kartplex (LOK) sits on a former landfill site.

LOK president and owner Chris McCrone has been working toward this moment since the project was little more than a mound of dirt and a vision.

He spoke to News 5 in 2024 when the first mounds of dirt were being moved.

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"It's been such a transformation. So the goal is to transform the city. And I really believe this can be a catalyst to help transform Lorain," McCrone said.

McCrone said hundreds of visitors are pumping dollars into the local economy this weekend. In the long-term, he believes the sport can spark related industries and educational opportunities. In turn, he hopes the investment will support motorsports' future.

"You're looking at it right here,” he said, referencing some of the youngest racers. “It's emotional, actually."

The US Pro Kart Series has already committed to returning to LOK next year. The venue is also working toward becoming a year-round destination, already featuring kart rentals, a beginner-friendly track and a soon-to-be Collision Bend Brewery location.

"We're just getting started," McCrone said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.