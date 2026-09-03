'Unacceptable:' Trains block roads for hours in Lorain County communities

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — Some Lorain County neighbors say several train delays have derailed their routines, commutes and safety. Some of the recent stoppages blocked rail crossings in Sheffield Lake and Sheffield Village for more than a day at a time.

“If they’re not blocking it this long, they’re blocking it for two to three hours at a time,” Sheffield Lake resident Mackenzie Nott told News 5 on Wednesday.

She lives near a Lake Breeze Road rail crossing that neighbors said was blocked by a stopped train from 11 p.m. on Tuesday until 8 p.m. the following day.

“Trains being stopped here for days at a time is not right,” said Wayne Herrle.

The Sheffield Village resident lives on Lake Breeze Road south of the railroad tracks. He said another train had blocked the same intersection for around 35 hours on Aug. 23-24.

Nott said she and other neighbors have called the railroad operator during the prolonged stoppages, but received little information about the cause or duration.

“We have this train on the tracks, blocking the tracks. What are you guys doing? Are you guys doing something about it?” she said of her conversations.

Thursday, News 5 was on Harris Road when another train came to a full stop.

The repeated delays and blocked intersections have frustrated leaders on both sides of the tracks.

“To be here on these tracks for two and a half days and not moving, without an explanation, is unacceptable,” said Romolo DeBottis, the Ward 4 Sheffield Lake City Council member.

News 5 reached out to Norfolk Southern during both stoppages on August 24 and September 2. The company confirmed the trains were theirs.

A spokesperson said the multi-day delay in late August was partially due to fallen power lines blocking the track after a storm. The obstruction then caused the crew to exceed its maximum number of working hours allowed by federal law.

“We recognize the inconvenience a stopped train can create for local communities and appreciate the public's patience while crews worked through these weather-related impacts,” said communications manager Kasandra Jenkins via email.

The company said the federally mandated hours-of-service limit forced the train to stop in the same location on Wednesday.

Leaders in both Sheffield Lake and Sheffield Village said they received no communication from Norfolk Southern before the delays, nor updates about the duration of the stoppages.

“Someone’s on that train; someone knows that that track is about to be blocked. A phone call directly to the police departments affected by the stoppage, that would be great,” said Sheffield Lake Police Chief William Visalden, Jr.

The village boundary is on both sides of the tracks on Harris Road, and Visalden said the blocked rail crossing could potentially cause service delays north of the intersection.

The Sheffield Lake City Council discussed the issue during a meeting on Wednesday evening. Ward 3 member Aden Fogel told News 5 he stopped a pair of schoolchildren from crossing the tracks while the train was stopped.

“They were climbing over or under the trains, which is crazy,” he said.

Norfolk Southern said it does its best to minimize impacts to neighboring communities, but network conditions, traffic, track availability and safety all influence where a train stops.

Community leaders questioned why the company could not stop further east beneath an overpass or separate train cars to avoid blocking intersections.

Fogel said he hopes the railroad provides insight and avoids extended stops.

“I guess that would be my message [to Norfolk Southern]: you’re on notice, fix the problem,” he said.

Neighbors said they fear the stoppages could become a regular occurrence.

“I have a feeling the railroad is trying to flex its muscles for whatever reason… and the people are paying,” said Herrle.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.