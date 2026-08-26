ELYRIA, Ohio — Deep budget cuts at the end of last school year are buying Elyria City Schools time, but the district says financial pressure is mounting again. Projected deficit spending is adding urgency to an upcoming levy.

WATCH: Here's what district leaders are saying about the upcoming levy

District leaders say more cuts possible if Elyria School levy fails again

Voters rejected levies in May and November 2025, forcing the district to slash $9 million. The cuts included about 75 staff, several elective courses and changes to busing.

Superintendent Ann Schloss said the district’s mission has been to minimize the impact on students and learning.

"We always want to do what's best for our youngest learners so they can grow up to be successful community members," she said.

The district’s latest three-year budget forecast shows the previous cuts were enough to cover this school year. But spending next year is projected to outpace revenue by $4-5 million. The following year could be double that estimate.

“We made a lot of hard decisions, but we got the school year to be balanced and okay moving forward. It’s after that where we go back to deficit spending and going below our cash balance policy,” said district treasurer Colleen Aholt.

She explained many districts are caught in a cycle that makes it difficult to keep pace with rising costs.

"Just because property taxes increased doesn't mean that the school district gets more. We still have to pay more for inflation. And just because the state gives us a new fair school funding formula, they're basing it on expenses that are three years old. So it's like we're always at this catch-up stage," Aholt said.

Since spring staff reductions, Schloss said the district has been able to bring many members back as others retired or left the district.

In early summer, the district weighed other cost-saving measures, including a pay-to-participate model for sports and activities. Ultimately, leaders decided against the move.

RELATED: Is 'pay-to-participate' coming to Elyria school activities?

Now the district is seeking voter approval of an 8.9-mil levy. It would generate about $11.6 million and cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $26 a month.

Some voters told News 5 it could be a tough sell as they face their own financial challenges.

"I don't want to pay no more. Nobody wants to pay more," said Anthony Lara, who lives in Elyria.

Elyria resident Diane Mohrman added, "Maybe if I wasn't on disability and I was working a full-time job, I would go for it. But right now I can't afford to do it."

Schloss said the consequences of another failed levy would be significant, including further cuts.

"That's to be determined. But obviously you saw what $9 million did. This would be a similar amount of cutting," Schloss said. “And that would mean less opportunities for students. We may have to look at activities and extracurriculars.”

The district plans more public outreach and education ahead of the election.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.