Elyria Schools asks for feedback as it weighs potential money-saving options for student activities

ELYRIA, Ohio — The future funding of extracurricular activities in the Elyria City School District is a major topic of discussion on Wednesday night, as district leaders and the board of education host a public meeting on a possible "pay-to-participate" model for students.

The conversation comes as the district continues to grapple with significant financial challenges, including a recent multi-million-dollar budget deficit, staff reductions and failed levy attempts.

Under consideration is a pay-to-participate system that would charge students to take part in athletics, band, theater and other extracurricular activities.

While no formal proposal has been approved and no vote is scheduled, school leaders say community feedback is critical as they explore potential options.

“It’s not a done deal. As far as the structures, they have not defined the structures yet,” Elyria Schools Superintendent Ann Schloss said.

The district has spent the past year working to address a roughly $9 million budget gap, following two unsuccessful levy campaigns and reductions in state funding.

Supporters of the idea argue that participation fees could help preserve programs while generating much-needed revenue.

The district's estimate suggests a fee of around $100 per participant could raise approximately $150,000 annually, if all students remain in their current activities and find funding to foot the new expense.

Parent Sarah Layman supports exploring the option.

“I would much rather have the opportunity to pay and still have a JV team so my son can participate than for him not to be able to be on a team,” Layman said.

Others worry the added expense could create barriers for families and limit opportunities for students involved in multiple activities.

“If it’s a fee per activity or sport, students with a variety of interests may have to pick and choose instead of having access to all those things,” Jessica Gerhart said.

Schloss said she shares concerns about the potential impact on students and families.

“I often call activities — whether it be athletics, choir or robotics — the fifth core,” Schloss said. “It’s part of their educational journey.”

She also questioned whether the district would ultimately raise as much money as anticipated if families choose not to participate. She admits the discussions are so early, and the board must lay out a full-scale plan if they choose to go in that direction.

“At this point, I don’t know that we’d even bring in the money that we think we’d bring in,” Schloss said. “Families will have to make tough decisions, and I never want students not to be able to be a part of a team or a club or a choir because they can’t afford it.”

Another concern is whether participation fees could drive families to neighboring districts through open enrollment.

“One of the biggest sources of revenue for us are students,” Schloss said. “If we lose student population because they can’t afford it or they go elsewhere where they might not have to pay, those are all things that have to be considered.”

The Elyria Board of Education is scheduled to discuss the issue during its meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Parents, coaches, staff members and residents are expected to share their perspectives during public comment.

District leaders say the discussion is part of a larger effort to identify solutions to the district’s ongoing financial challenges.

Schloss also confirmed a resolution related to a potential ballot issue is on the night’s agenda.

That could pave the way for voters to consider another levy request in November.