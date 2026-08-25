State dismisses unfair labor practices claims in Lorain County JFS strike dispute

ELYRIA, Ohio — More than six months into a Lorain County Job and Family Services strike, the state dismissed claims of unfair labor practices against both sides. The workers’ union is rallying support, and county leaders have declared that contract negotiations are effectively over, as the strike shows no sign of resolution.

According to State Employment Relations Board (SERB) documents, neither party violated state statutes, noting conflicting versions of events from both sides.

The directives came as the labor strike extends beyond six months.

RELATED: Lorain County JFS workers mark 6 months on strike

The group of JFS workers handles SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, childcare benefits, elder abuse investigations and other cases for the county.

The strike

In February, the union rejected a “best and final” contract offer from the county. It marked a final exchange in ongoing negotiations after the workers’ previous contract expired in September 2025.

The county’s final offer included a 12% raise spread over the three-year contract, with an additional 1% attendance bonus.

The union demanded higher wages, targeting a $1 per hour raise for all union members. The group said its members were already earning lower pay than other county unions. Union leadership said some of its members were making wages low enough to qualify for the benefits they process.

County leaders had recently trimmed $11 million from its annual budget and cited the financial issues as why it could not offer more.

It was a point emphasized when the state brought in a neutral fact-finder to help with stalled negotiations.

The fact-finding report offered recommendations to compromise on sticking points, including a 13% raise for employees over the 3-year contract period. The county rejected the report.

Union accuses county of unfair labor practices

The union claimed county leadership failed to bargain in good faith when it engaged in surface-level bargaining, sent bargaining representatives to negotiations without decision-making power and declared an impasse while the union was still willing to negotiate.

SERB said the bargaining representative did have decision-making authority. The board’s investigation also found the union gave its intent to strike before county leaders could respond to the union’s objections. When the county presented its best and final contract offer, SERB said the union did not explicitly request to bargain or submit counter-proposals.

The union provided a copy of its bargaining committee’s response to the best and final offer. The letter to the county’s negotiator asks whether the county is entertaining counter-proposals.

"The Union remains willing to meet, discuss, and exchange proposals in good faith in pursuit of a fair successor agreement,” said the Feb. 13 letter.

According to SERB, the employer felt there was “no realistic possibility that continued negotiations would lead to a successor agreement.”

The board said there was no probable cause to show the county’s actions violated state statutes.

County leaders fire back

The county filed its own unfair labor practice charges against the workers’ union. It alleged the union was attempting to cause the employer to directly negotiate with union workers, in a maneuver known as direct-dealing.

According to SERB, the JFS deputy director asked the union’s bargaining chair “what the union was looking for.” The bargaining chair responded that the union wanted a $1 raise, retroactive pay and no changes to healthcare.

SERB said the interaction did not amount to a direct-dealing violation and the county did not present enough information to prove the violated state statutes.

Strike impact on county services

Over the past half-year, News 5 has talked to JFS clients and others feeling the impact of the ongoing strike.

Some have reported long wait times or even temporary lapses in benefits. Some workers expect the backlog to compound as fewer staff are available to process client cases.

RELATED: JFS clients say they feel impact as Lorain County JFS strike reaches 100 days

The JFS office has been operating at about half of its normal staffing while close to 100 workers are on strike. It’s supplemented the short-staffing with help from a half-dozen outside counties.

"I could not be prouder of the commitment and concern for the community that these employees have illustrated over the past six months,” JFS director Chris Cabot told News 5 via email last week. “As always, I remain hopeful that we will be operating with a full workforce in the near future.”

According to public records from the Lorain County Auditor’s Office, overtime pay at the agency has totaled close to $427,000 since the strike began.

The union says its request for a $1 pay raise would have cost around $299,000 for the entire year.

The commissioners counter that they have already saved more than $1 million by not paying striking workers' wages.

What’s next?

The SERB report acknowledged an impasse but said there is no legal obligation for the parties to continue negotiating. It also noted there is nothing prohibiting negotiations either.

According to a statement from the Lorain County Board of Commissioners, negotiations have concluded.

"The County's final offer represents a significant investment in JFS employees while also recognizing the County's responsibility to manage taxpayer resources prudently. The Commissioners believe the proposal is fair, competitive, and sustainable. The Commissioners remain hopeful that local union leadership will support a return to work, dialogue on the established terms and conditions of employment, and the eventual execution of a new Agreement. Lorain County residents deserve uninterrupted access to the essential services provided by Job and Family Services, and JFS employees deserve fair compensation and for their concerns to be addressed. The Commissioners remain committed to achieving both objectives. Now that SERB has spoken on the matter, we hope that the UAW will listen and encourage members to return to work," the statement said.

During a rally in front of the Lorain County Administration Building on Tuesday, supporters and politicians pledged to ramp up political pressure during the upcoming election.

UAW Region 2B Director David Green said, "We're going to stay out here until these workers get the justice they deserve because they've earned it serving this community."

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.