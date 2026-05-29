Lorain County JFS strike reaches 100 days

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Friday marked 100 days of the ongoing workers’ strike at Lorain County Job and Family Services (JFS). While neither side appears to be any closer to finalizing a contract, some clients said they’re feeling the effects of the impasse.

Jeremy Hudgens said a lot has happened in 100 days.

“I wish at this point they were like, ‘It’s 100 days, let’s just get this done and over with.’ We’re tired of it, let’s get it done,” the JFS client said.

Hudgens first talked with News 5 on day one of the strike in mid-February.

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At that time, he was concerned about how the sudden short staffing would affect his Medicaid benefits. He said his case was processed without many issues.

On Friday, he said he believed the ongoing strike was to blame for clerical errors that caused his SNAP application to be temporarily denied.

“It felt like they did that carbon [copy] stamp of deny, deny, deny because they were rushing to get through stuff,” he said, attributing the problems to limited staff.

He and others have complained to News 5 about long wait times and processing errors. Others have said they saw temporary lapses in benefits.

Clients say they're feeling the effects of Lorain Co. JFS strike

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In April, Commissioner Dave Moore said he thought any delays were outliers and may be due to a temporary phone outage at JFS.

Hudgens said he took issue with that statement.

“[He] made a comment saying, ‘Oh, I don’t see anything being a problem.’ Yes, Dave, there is absolutely a problem,” he said Friday.

In late April, the Lorain County Free Clinic contacted News 5 to share its perspective. Clinic leaders said they were seeing increased demand for free medication and healthcare, while JFS clients affected by the strike were waiting for their medical coverage.

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At last Friday’s County Board of Commissioners meeting, a pair of nursing home administrators told the commissioners they were absorbing hundreds of thousands of dollars in healthcare expenses as their clients’ benefits were pending.

“The ongoing stalemate of no bargaining is negatively impacting healthcare organizations that are committed to meeting the needs of the Lorain County citizens,” one administrator said.

Another added, “The financial impact is significant, but the bigger concern is what happens to residents when applications sit untouched for months.”

When News 5 pressed Commissioner Jeff Riddell after the meeting, he said any issues are a result of the workers’ decision to strike.

“It takes two sides to come back to the table. They should’ve stayed at the table and not taken a strike vote. The other 11 unions did not strike, they stayed on the job and served the public,” Riddell said.

Pay has been a major sticking point in contract negotiations. The union said it’s asking for a pay increase that amounts to $1 per hour. But as the county faces a financial crisis, the commissioners said they can’t afford to pay higher wages.

“We should be able to afford to feed our families and not require the services that are being rendered in there when you work for a county government. It doesn’t make sense that they would pay so little,” said Gina Jones, the bargaining unit chairperson for UAW Local 2192.

100 days into the strike, there’s little sign of a resolution in sight. Both sides told News 5 they plan to continue holding their ground.

“These workers that are in here are what’s necessary to keep the county going. They’re only hurting the county,” Jones said.

Riddell said the union rejected a contract similar to what other workers’ unions in the county accepted.

When News 5 shared the UAW’s concern over already low wages, Riddell said it was a moot point.

“Well, then don’t take the job. Where does it say that if you don’t like your pay, you’re allowed to reduce your participation?” he said.

Union leaders said five workers have chosen to leave their jobs at Lorain County JFS since the strike began. They anticipate others may also seek higher-paying employment elsewhere.

Hudgens said he’s been frustrated by the lack of negotiations and worries the ongoing stalemate could have long-term consequences.

“I just want this to be over so that we, as people who go through these services, don’t have to deal with this anymore,” he said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.