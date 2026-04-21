Clients say they're feeling the effects of Lorain Co. JFS strike

ELYRIA, Ohio — Clients at Lorain County Job and Family Services tell News 5 they’re beginning to feel the effects of an ongoing workers’ strike.

Just like the picketers outside the building, the needs have been marching for those receiving benefits through Job and Family Services (JFS).

"I was in the hospital for two months and came home to an eviction notice,” said Genella Arnod. “I lost my job because I was in the hospital.”

The Lorain resident came to the JFS office in person on Tuesday to file applications for SNAP and Medicaid. She said previous attempts to contact JFS by phone were met with long wait times.

“You’re on the phone for seven hours just to get through,” she said.

News 5 put a request on social media this week, asking for Lorain County residents’ experiences during an ongoing JFS worker strike.

Several people reached out via email to share their concerns.

"My insurance has not been renewed and has lapsed. This is a direct result of paperwork not being turned around on their end in a timely manner, and could be due to the current JFS strike,” one person said.

"Never in my life ever seen something like this,” said another viewer. “[It’s] so sad I'm still waiting and my health is declining.”

A third person said, "I completely understand they can’t put my application in front of anyone else’s, but waiting over a month just to know if I’ll even be approved is horrible when you’re struggling to get by.”

Others echoed similar concerns at the JFS building on Tuesday.

"It’s just more annoying. It’s not convenient that I have to keep coming up here when you can do everything over the phone,” said client Kaylon Hall.

"It’s crazy, it’s madness, it’s B.S. We’ve got to wait, wait, wait and then sometimes they hang up,” added client Isaac Velazquez.

JFS workers have been on the picket line since Feb. 18, after contract negotiations reached an impasse between the workers’ union, UAW Local 2192, and county leaders.

Lorain County Job and Family Services employees go on strike

RELATED: Lorain County Job and Family Services employees go on strike

The striking employees said they’ve long been overworked and underpaid.

"We have people working here who work a full 40-hour week and still qualify for food stamps and Medicaid,” JFS home childcare inspector Jennifer Verda said.

On Tuesday, the group said they’ve also heard from clients feeling the strike’s effects. But they also said they’re standing their ground in demands for better pay.

"It’s so heartbreaking to hear some of the stuff that people say,” said JFS program specialist Ashton Werling. “We don’t want to hurt anybody at all. Our objective here is to service the clients, but we also have to service ourselves, too.”

The group previously said they’re hoping for a raise that amounts to roughly $1 more per hour. County leaders said the county could not afford any more than the “best and final” contract it offered before the strike.

A state mediator was unable to broker a deal last month.

Despite state mediation, no end in sight for Lorain County JFS strike

RELATED: Despite state mediation, no end in sight for Lorain County JFS strike

"It’s not feasible. It sounds like a low number, but it’s not,” County Commissioner Dave Moore told News 5 in March.

On Tuesday, he said he stands by the statements he made in that interview. He said the county has “moved on” and is actively hiring temporary workers to fill in for the striking employees.

Moore said he doesn’t believe services are being affected by the ongoing strike and thinks some of the long wait times recently could be due to phone outages JFS experienced last week.

Workers said they’re still calling on the commissioners and JFS administrators to return to the bargaining table.

“Until they’re ready to sit down and lead and govern like they should, this is going to continue,” said Verda.

Meanwhile, clients said they hope the strike is resolved soon because they worry their benefits could be in jeopardy.

“It’s crazy. They deserve their money and they need to get back to work because that helps us out,” said Velazquez.

Both sides have filed unfair labor practices claims in the ongoing dispute. Following the failed mediation in March, Ohio’s State Employment Relations Board (SERB) will be investigating the claims.

Union leaders said the process could take months. Both sides said they’re holding their ground.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.