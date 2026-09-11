Flight of the Flags: Lorain County takes to the skies to honor 9/11 heroes 25 years later

OBERLIN, Ohio — Twenty-five years after the September 11th terror attacks, communities across Northeast Ohio marked the anniversary with events honoring victims, veterans and first responders.

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A steel beam from the World Trade Center, fashioned into a memorial by students in 2012, served as the centerpiece for a ceremony at Lorain County JVS.

"Every generation has a moment that changes its course," Jackie Towell of the Lorain County Veterans Service Commission said.

For some, the memory of that day remains vivid.

"As a veteran, I know the power and I know the influence that America had. So how dare you attack us on our soil? It was just extraordinary to see," said Lorain County JVS superintendent Dr. Glenn Faircloth.

For younger generations, the events of that day are known through others' accounts.

"For me, it almost feels like a movie… like it was too horrible to be true,” said JVS junior Piper Scheithauer, 16. “But deep down, I know the significance of it and how tough it was for people."

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the attacks, and countless other lives were changed forever.

As part of this week's honors, Lorain County veterans and first responders received a special tribute through Flight of the Flags. The local organization places folded funeral flags aboard historic aircraft and flies them over memorials, events or other significant locations.

"I can't believe it's been 25 years already since that happened. The fact that [the veterans] are included in this, I think that's phenomenal," said Renee Seman, whose veteran husband’s flag has flown four times with the organization.

She and other families of fallen service members and first responders dropped their flags with the group on Thursday at Elyria City Hall. Some shed tears and said it was the first time they had touched their loved ones’ flags since their funerals.

"We all have two deaths. One is when you quit breathing, and you're dead. The other is the last time your name is ever uttered and then you're lost to history. I can't do anything about the first one. But I'm hopefully pushing off the second one by having these people remembered," said Flight of the Flags President Brian Safran.

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For the 9/11 anniversary, a B-25 and TBM Avenger flew the flags over the JVS memorial, the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery and many police and fire departments in Lorain County.

In addition to honoring fallen heroes, some said the anniversary also reminds people of the everyday heroism that united the country in the wake of tragedy.

"When you see that type of patriotism from just a regular American, not a veteran, not someone who signed up to serve, but someone who said, 'I'm going to defend this country,' that is why 9/11 is considered Patriot Day," Jacob Smith, executive director of the Lorain County Veterans Commission, said.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.