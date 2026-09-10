Lorain County communities, union raise concerns over blocked rail crossings

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio — Sheffield Lake and Sheffield Village communities are calling for safer rail crossings after delayed trains have blocked local intersections in recent weeks. A railroad workers' union said it shares the frustrations and safety concerns.

News 5 previously reported trains stopping and blocking Harris and Lake Breeze Roads several times, including delays of 20-35 hours.

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'Unacceptable:' Trains block roads for hours in Lorain County communities

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Sheffield Lake neighbor Shannon Morgan told News 5 the prolonged stoppages can halt commutes and plans.

"You have a community that's just about locked into their city when you stop these trains over the track," he said.

Morgan, who has mobility challenges and uses a motorized scooter, said the blocked crossings leave him with few safe options.

"It's not so easy to turn around and go the other way," he said, pointing out the closest alternate route lacks sidewalks. "I know there aren't sidewalks on Abbe. And like I said, it's a 50mph road. Do you want a wheelchair going down the side of the street on a 50mph road?"

Norfolk Southern said the stoppages were due in part to a federal limit on the number of hours its crews can work. The company added that network conditions, traffic, track availability and safety all influence where a train stops.

"The rail crews are only listening to the instructions that they're being given," Donald Roach, the Deputy National Safety and Legislative Director for SMART-TD, said.

The union represents rail workers for several companies and said its members are frustrated as well, pointing to longer trains and smaller crews.

"We could prevent these things. They've taken that right away from us because now our trains are 15,000 feet," said Daniel Banks, a public relations representative for SMART-TD.

Roach explained that crews often don’t have the option to separate trains or move them to avoid blocking rail crossings.

"That's solely a decision on the railroad to lessen the amount of trains, but make the train as long as possible," Roach said.

He explained that some crossings are designated as emergency routes, which prevents trains from blocking them. He said communities can request the designation.

Roach encourages communities to report stoppages and issues to the phone numbers listed on blue signs posted near the tracks. You can also report blocked crossings to the Federal Railroad Administration by CLICKING HERE.

Leaders in both Sheffield Village and Sheffield Lake said they want better communication from the railroad companies before and during stoppages.

Sheffield Lake Ward 3 Council Member Aden Fogel said the blocked crossings create a safety hazard and believes accessibility concerns like Morgan's could constitute an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) violation. Fogel is calling for a pedestrian overpass and collaboration between the neighboring communities and the railroad.

“We have a duty to hold the railroad accountable, either for an ADA violation or to prevent an ADA violation,” he said.

Morgan agreed.

"It's not just about the disabled, it's about all residents of Sheffield Lake," he said.

News 5 contacted Norfolk Southern for additional comment on this story Thursday, but did not hear back prior to the publishing of this story.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.