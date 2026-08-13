Authorities investigating bomb threat at Elyria High School; public asked to avoid the area

The Elyria Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon for the public to avoid the area near Elyria High School until further notice due to an investigation regarding a bomb threat.

The school is located at 601 Middle Ave., Elyria.

"As a precaution, the area around the high school is being secured while officers and school officials investigate. At this time, there are no reported injuries," the department said in the post.

No further information has been provided.

This story will be updated when more details become available.