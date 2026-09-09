Lorain Public Library invites writers to get spooky for annual story contest

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Before we know it, fall and Halloween will be here, and the Lorain Public Library System wants to read your spooky stories as part of its third annual Spooky Story Contest.

It’s open to students in grades 6 through 12 and adults who live in or attend school in Lorain County.

Beth Collins, assistant branch manager of the Lorain Public Library System, said horror stories can be diverse and don’t have to rely on stereotypes, and it’s fun to see what people end up writing using their imaginations.

“I love reading for the kids to see what they come up with. Sometimes you'll get some that are like oh, scary is equal to like gore, and then you have other ones who come up with these really imaginative and unique scary stories,” Collins said.

She expanded on the horror genre, saying many authors are bringing their work to the masses.

“I think it's a good genre because horror stories belong with like society and with humans, because it allows us to take things that are scary to us and explore those fears in a safe environment,” Collins said. “We all know that like Pennywise isn't going to hop off the page, even though it feels like it. We know that the Overlook Hotel is not a real hotel, though you can visit the movie set. So we know that these things aren't real. But they live inside our imagination. And we're able to explore those fears in a very safe way. We're seeing a lot of authors of just from different backgrounds, different cultures, writing about new and interesting spooky stories and different takes on things.”

The library system’s “Spooky Story Contest” will accept entries online at lorainpubliclibrary.org up to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.

The Lorain Public Library System The Lorain Public Library System invites students in grades 6–12 and adults who live or attend school in Lorain County to submit their original ghost stories for the third annual Spooky Story Contest.

All entrants will be invited to the “Spooky Story Recital” at the Main Library on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.

At that gathering, the winning stories will be read aloud, and prizes and recognition will be awarded.

Collins acknowledged the power that reading and writing have and how they relate to other aspects of life.

She said it’s important for parents to show their children the power of books and help them discover topics and genres that interest them.

“If your kid's not reading, read together, read before bed. Bedtime stories shouldn't stop when they're little, like read to them when they're school age too. It's a really important connection, and it can inspire a love of learning and a love of reading,” Collins said. “So I always say, start with interest and kind of go from there. And if you want to stop at the library because, you know, you need access to books, we have all of those things I've mentioned and more.”