Education: Columbia College Chicago
Current Position/Job Duties: Anchor/Reporter
Previous Work Experience: Over the past 15 years, I’ve worked as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in Ft. Smith, Arkansas; Youngstown, Ohio; Flint, Michigan; and at another Cleveland television station.
Joined News 5: June 19, 2023
Email: Damon.Maloney@wews.com
Twitter: @dmaloneytv
Facebook: @damonmaloneytv
Most Memorable Stories: Covering the start of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan due to lead contamination – Report on how artificial vision helped an elementary student, born with vision impairment, gain more independence
Awards/Honors: Two-time Emmy Award Winner in the Live-Reporter-Talent category, Three-time Associated Press Award Winner
News Philosophy: To inform and inspire viewers.
Favorite Music: R&B, Jazz and Gospel
Favorite Food: Lasagna
Family: Wife – Lindsay; Son- Leo
You're most likely to see me around town at: A local park (My son’s an unofficial connoisseur) or festival
What I like best about Northeast Ohio: The diversity of people and the ability to experience world-class arts, entertainment and culture