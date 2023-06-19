Education: Columbia College Chicago

Current Position/Job Duties: Anchor/Reporter

Previous Work Experience: Over the past 15 years, I’ve worked as an Anchor/Reporter/Producer in Ft. Smith, Arkansas; Youngstown, Ohio; Flint, Michigan; and at another Cleveland television station.

Joined News 5: June 19, 2023

Email: Damon.Maloney@wews.com

Twitter: @dmaloneytv

Facebook: @damonmaloneytv

Most Memorable Stories: Covering the start of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan due to lead contamination – Report on how artificial vision helped an elementary student, born with vision impairment, gain more independence

Awards/Honors: Two-time Emmy Award Winner in the Live-Reporter-Talent category, Three-time Associated Press Award Winner

News Philosophy: To inform and inspire viewers.

Favorite Music: R&B, Jazz and Gospel

Favorite Food: Lasagna

Family: Wife – Lindsay; Son- Leo

You're most likely to see me around town at: A local park (My son’s an unofficial connoisseur) or festival

What I like best about Northeast Ohio: The diversity of people and the ability to experience world-class arts, entertainment and culture