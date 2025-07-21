Driver plows through Starbucks in New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA — On Monday morning, a 75-year-old driver crashed into the front door and windows of the Starbucks on Bluebell Drive SW in New Philadelphia.

According to New Philadelphia Police, the woman behind the wheel believed the car was in reverse when she accelerated.

New Philadelphia Police Dept. The crash happened Monday morning.

Police said that, typically, five to ten people are seated or standing near the storefront at that time, waiting to pick up orders. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case on Monday, and no one was hurt.

The driver was not injured either.

Police said because the accident occurred on private property, the woman was not issued a citation. However, she was listed as "at fault" in the crash report.

The store closed following the accident.