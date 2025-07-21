Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver plows through Starbucks in New Philadelphia

The crashed happened Monday morning on Bluebell Drive SW.
Police said no one was injured in the Monday crash.
NEW PHILADELPHIA — On Monday morning, a 75-year-old driver crashed into the front door and windows of the Starbucks on Bluebell Drive SW in New Philadelphia.

According to New Philadelphia Police, the woman behind the wheel believed the car was in reverse when she accelerated.

The crash happened Monday morning.

Police said that, typically, five to ten people are seated or standing near the storefront at that time, waiting to pick up orders. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case on Monday, and no one was hurt.

The driver was not injured either.

Police said because the accident occurred on private property, the woman was not issued a citation. However, she was listed as "at fault" in the crash report.

The store closed following the accident.

