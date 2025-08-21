Taste of Turney Festival grows into larger street celebration in Garfield Heights

As summer winds down, there’s still plenty of community entertainment across Northeast Ohio.

On Saturday, the 2nd Annual Taste of Turney Food & Music Festival takes place in Garfield Heights.

Co-creators and event chairs Vonda Leath, owner of Sweetly Shoibhan, and Charlene Wesley, owner of Auntie Lumpy’s Restaurant, have grown the celebration from a single-site gathering into a full street festival along Turney Road, from Runnymede Avenue to Garfield Boulevard.

Taste of Turney The Taste of Turney Food & Music Festival is Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon to 7 p.m.

The festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. and will feature street food booths, food trucks, live bands, dance performances, games, prizes, and more.

In a statement, the organizers said, “Hosting the second annual Taste of Turney is more than an event — it is a celebration of our community’s heart and soul. We are honored to bring together local talent, small businesses, and neighbors for a day filled with joy, culture, and connection. With deep appreciation for everyone who makes this possible, we are excited to keep building something truly special together.”

Entertainment includes two stages of live music, highlighted by headliner Carlos Jones and The PLUS Band.

The event is free and open to the public.