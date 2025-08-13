'Dreams Do Come True’: New K–2 School in Akron to host open house Sunday

AKRON — Excitement is building for a team of educators in Akron as they prepare to open Dreams Academy on Aug. 21.

I first told you about the new chartered nonpublic school in July.

'We get to create their mindset': Dreams Academy offering families another school option in Akron

RELATED: Dreams Academy offering families another school option in Akron

Brandon Scarborough is the school’s founder and executive director. He’s worked in the community for the past decade, through his nonprofit, helping Black boys and girls develop life skills—everything from etiquette and financial management to problem-solving.

The school is an extension of his dream to see young people build successful lives.

“We get to create their mindset. We get to create how they think and how they feel,” Scarborough said. “We look forward to hearing a lot of noise and the pitter patter of feet and some young men running around."

Dreams Academy’s focus is on serving Black boys in kindergarten through second grade. So far, enrollment is in the 20s, with space for 48 students.

On Sunday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 5 p.m., there will be an open house and ribbon cutting at the school, located inside Faith Place Church at 790 Easter Ave.

Dreams Academy The open house is Sunday, Aug. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. The public is welcomed.

Scarborough said the open house isn’t just for incoming students and their families. It’s for everyone.

“If I've met you in life, I need to see you Sunday,” Scarborough said. “People are already saying, ‘I'm bringing pencils and paper— stuff that we can use and stuff that we need.’”

This past weekend, Scarborough said dozens of used Chromebooks were delivered to the school, which were purchased thanks to community members who donated cash.

“What do you want your future students to come with and walk away with on that first day?” I asked Scarborough.

“I think one of the things I want our students to understand is that this is a dream I had. And I was able and blessed and graced to create it," Scarborough said. "And dreams do come true. If you put your mind to it, you can do it.”