'We get to create their mindset': Dreams Academy offering families another school option in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — School choice has become a hot topic, particularly in debates over funding and educational equity.

For the past decade, Brandon Scarborough has worked to empower Black youth through his nonprofit,

Dreams Academy, which originally offered a variety of programs to teach life skills to Black boys—everything from etiquette and financial management to problem-solving.

Scarborough and his team have touched the lives of more than 1,000 young Black men and have expanded their programming to include Black girls.

His vision is expanding once again, this time by introducing another option to Akron’s educational

landscape with the opening of his private school, Dreams Academy, this August.

"Hardest thing I've ever done in my life,” Scarborough told me.

“But worth fighting for?” I asked him.

“Absolutely,” he responded.

The dream has been years in the making. It’s something that became even more clear as Scarborough reflected on his time growing up in the church and playing the organ.

“Play for a lot of funerals of young Black men who die by gun violence. I'm looking out into the audience, and I see a lot of young people who don't know how to channel their grief,” Scarborough said. “And so, they do so with alcohol or drugs or, you know, temporary ways of escape. I want to teach our young men that that doesn't have to be the answer.”

Dreams Academy, a chartered nonpublic school, will serve Black boys in kindergarten through second grade.

“We get to create their mindset. We get to create how they think and how they feel,” Scarborough said. “We look forward to hearing a lot of noise and pitter patter of feet and some young men running around."

Scarborough said he’s heard from many parents who are looking for tailored learning environments. He said discipline, dedication, direction, and determination are the foundations of the school.

"They're coming to a place that sees them for who they are and that recognizes their needs,” Scarborough said.

While the curriculum will cover all the core subjects families are used to, music programming will play a major role. Additionally, there will be a strong emphasis on social and emotional well-being. In-house mental health counseling will be available to students and their family members.

“Making their lives whole,” Scarborough said. “Academically intelligent and everything that goes with it so we can create young leaders."

There’s room for about 48 students. Mariah Phillips and her husband jumped at the opportunity to enroll their two sons. Malik is entering kindergarten. Mekhi will be a first-grader.

"I just hope that my sons can be their authentic selves while getting a really great education,” Phillips said. “And have that safe space.”

"I believe in it. I believe in Mr. Brandon,” Phillips said.

Her family is familiar with his work because her teenage daughter has spent years in Scarborough’s leadership program through the nonprofit.

“Just really woke her up. So, if they can do that for her at 14, imagine what it can plant in my sons at five and six,” Phillips said.

Monique Swain is Dreams Academy’s principal. She said the work of helping students define their purpose will begin on day one.

"Why are you here today? Have you chosen your reason for being here? And when we get them to that moment where they're excited about their education, they change, and then they grow,” Swain said.

She’s a longtime intervention specialist and left a public school to join Dreams Academy because of a desire to make an even greater impact.

"Nothing but room for growth,” Swain said.

And what could be more fitting than Dreams Academy finding its home inside Faith Place Church? It’s where Scarborough once played the organ during a temporary church assignment.

"I couldn't create this story without… without God,” Scarborough said.

He said he’s drawing on faith, connections, and experiences to make Dreams Academy a success.

Scarborough had a fellowship with The Drexel Fund this past year and was able to visit newly created private schools in other states to gather insights into youth education.

Scarborough said The Drexel Fund even awarded a $135,000 grant to help launch Dreams Academy.

Tuition will range between $6,000 and $7,000 per year. The school plans to accept EdChoice vouchers.