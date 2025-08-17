Family, community members gather at open house for new K-2 school in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Dreams Academy, a new private school for boys in Akron, hosted an open house Sunday for family and community members to attend.

The event included a ribbon-cutting and a blessing over the teachers and incoming students as they get ready to kick off the school year on Thursday.

News 5 Photojournalist Ian Wrenn Dreams Academy Open House

Dreams Academy will serve boys in Kindergarten through Pre-K.

Brandon Scarborough, founder and executive director, thanked his family and supporters for helping turn his vision into reality.

News 5 Photojournalist Ian Wrenn Dreams Academy Open House

News 5 spoke to art teacher AJ Vaughn, who is excited to bring lesson plans to life.

"The first week of school, I want them to walk in with everything that they have. Whatever you think, whatever you love, whatever you care about. Let's find a way to materialize it and to bring it from out of your head and into your hands," Vaughn said.

News 5 Photojournalist Ian Wrenn Supplies for students at the Dreams Academy Open House

We spoke to Scarborough back in July, and we learned that he has worked to empower Black youth through his nonprofit, Dreams Academy. It initially offered a variety of programs to teach life skills to Black boys—everything from etiquette and financial management to problem-solving.

'We get to create their mindset': Dreams Academy offering families another school option in Akron

RELATED: 'We get to create their mindset': Dreams Academy offering families another school option in Akron