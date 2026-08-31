Neighbors raise concerns over North Ridgeville zoning code changes

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Some North Ridgeville neighbors worry about the potential impact of citywide zoning changes.

The city is working to overhaul what it says is an outdated and confusing zoning code in order to keep pace with changes in land use and technology. But some residents are raising concerns over what the proposal could mean for what is already there.

Wayne Fox, who operates a nonprofit animal therapy program at Fox’s Dinky Little Farm, said some broad language and specific rule changes concern him.

"Even if you look at a map and your color today is the same as tomorrow, the definition of that is where it’s changing,” he said, referring to an updated zoning map.

According to the city, the updated code would streamline the existing zoning districts, reducing the number of different commercial districts from five to four, industrial districts from three to two and consolidating residential districts from nine active districts to six, with a clearer hierarchy based on lot size and density.

Fox’s five-acre property is split into both neighborhood commercial and edge residential districts. He worries the new zoning code could limit what he builds on one part of the property and points out his current chicken coops, number of birds and number of trailers exceed the new limits.

"It really means that growing the therapy farm is going to be limited,” he said. “We wouldn’t be able to build anything new for the farm in the commercially-zoned area.”

The city said the changes will only apply to new development, and existing properties will be grandfathered in.

"We’re not trying to take anything away from anybody. That’s not the goal of this. This is just an update so when new development happens, we have rules in place for that new development to follow,” said North Ridgeville Mayor Kevin Corcoran.

He explained some initial drafts of the zoning code have already been updated based on public feedback, and he expects more changes to be made as the proposal is processed.

"We put a draft out there to elicit public feedback so we could make changes depending on what people’s concerns were,” he said. “Things change over time, so you just update your rules and regulations to meet today’s standards.”

Fox said he worries the changes are taking more stock in future development than existing property.

"The development just seems to be - go as big as you can as fast as you can. And that’s not always the best way,” he said.

Monday was the final day for written feedback, but Corcoran said the city will still consider public comments as the zoning code works its way through the Planning Commission and City Council.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.