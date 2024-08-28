'We just want him home': Brooklyn Heights father vanishes with little trace

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio – 37-year-old Calvin “Bub” Jones’ family is desperate for answers as it has now been a week since he vanished into thin air.

Jones’ mom, Donna Ayers said it’s not like him to disappear so suddenly and with hardly any trace.

“He would call no matter what kind of trouble he’s in,” she said. “He would not just up and go and leave somewhere. No, no, no, not him. Never, ever.”

Ayers told News 5 Jones’ oldest daughter left for college last Wednesday. She also just turned 18.

Ayers said the family planned a birthday cookout where Jones purchased all the food to cook.

“I was thinking maybe he got a little overwhelmed but still. He would have called somebody and said, ‘Get the kids. I’m overwhelmed.’ Now I'm panicking. Somebody knows something about my son, and I need my son to come home. I need him home. This is not something he would do. If you know something, please say something, whether it be good or bad. I don't care what it is,” Jones explained.

According to a Brooklyn Heights police report, Jones delivered a pizza to his brother at 10 p.m. on August 21.

An hour and a half later, he’s spotted in the Georgio’s Oven Fresh Pizza parking lot on Harvard Avenue.

His 16-year-old son, Damian then spoke to him on the phone minutes later about how to put his younger brother to bed.

Since then, Jones’ family said it has been radio silent.

“He's my little brother and as much as sometimes we don't get along, I love him to death. I want to keep the faith that it's him keeping himself away and not somebody keeping him away,” Jones’ brother, Joe said. “His family is his devotion. If the kids weren't in the equation, I could understand a getaway. But at this point it's not him.”

Jones’ 2011 Chevy Impala (HGF2869) was detected on a flock camera at 11:45 a.m. on August 21 at Broadway near McCracken, heading westbound.

The police report also notes Jones’ vehicle was seen on a nearby Ring doorbell camera after a missing person’s report was filed. His Impala was reportedly seen parked outside of his home for 51 seconds before pulling off.

However, Jones’ family told News 5 they were alerted on Tuesday that it wasn’t actually him.

“Hands down. No matter what. No matter what… We got this. We can fix anything together. We can do anything together,” Ayers said in tears. “We just want him home. He needs to come home. He needs to be with us. We miss him so much. This is not him. He would never, ever, ever do this in life.”

“He wouldn’t want to put hurt on our family. He wouldn’t want to put hurt on his kids,” Joe stated.

Ayers said if anyone happens to see Jones or someone who looks like him to phone Cleveland Police.

She said even if someone notices he or a look alike drops something like a piece of paper to pick it up because it may have a clue as to where he is.

Jones was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, black socks and polo glasses. He has several tattoos on his arms and legs, including one of Simba from the Lion King on his right wrist. He also has a scar on the top of his head and has his left ear pierced.

“It’s about finding their dad,” Ayers said. “Just come home. Bubba, we need you. I need my baby home.”

As of Tuesday morning, officials have not located Jones.