Family raising reward money for information in missing Brooklyn Heights father case

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Nearly a year later, and still no closer to finding missing father, Calvin "Bub" Jones.

According to a Brooklyn Heights police report, Jones’ 2011 Chevy Impala (HGF2869) was detected on a flock camera at 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 21 at Broadway near McCracken, heading westbound.

Jones also delivered a pizza to his brother at 10 p.m. that same day.

An hour and a half later, he was spotted in the Georgio’s Oven Fresh Pizza parking lot on Harvard Avenue.

His 16-year-old son, Damian, then spoke to him on the phone minutes later about how to put his younger brother to bed.

Since then, Jones’ family has said they haven't heard from or seen him.

"We just want him home. He needs to come home. He needs to be with us. We miss him so much. This is not him. He would not do this ever, ever in life," Jones' mother, Donna Ayers, told me in August 2024.

In October, a white male was pulled from the Cuyahoga River, which sent the family into a panic as they waited to hear whether it was Jones.

The body pulled from the river was not identified as Jones.

Fast forward to March, and Ayers received a tip that someone knew where her son's body was — that the caller had actually moved it, too.

"Somebody called me. It was last week that they had called and said they had his body in an abandoned house on Fleet and then they moved his body from the abandoned house to the dumps over on 78th and Harvard," Ayers told me in March.

"Did you think it was real?," I asked her.

"I do. I think he’s there somewhere. It’s just a matter of finding him and that’s hard to accept as a mom," Ayers responded.

After a several-day search, volunteers couldn't find Jones or anything tying him to that area.

"We was hurt. It was devastating. We had a lot of people out searching both areas and it was devastating for them not to find nothing," Jones' sister, Crystal, told me on Friday.

His family is adamant that someone knows something, so in an effort to lure credible information out, they've created a GoFundMe to raise money to put towards a reward.

The fundraiser was just created this week.

The monetary goal is $1,000 as of now.

"If you offer money it'll probably bring more out. Everybody wants money. Everybody needs money," Crystal said. "Somebody's gonna come. Somebody wants that money."

The reward will only be given if Jones is found.

Crystal is hopeful someone will do the right thing and help her family either grieve or find Jones.

"We need B-bop. We need baby brother home. Once he comes home, you get the money. Wherever he is, we get him home, you get the money," Crystal shared.

Crystal and Ayers told me the tips have slowed down, and they haven't received any recent updates from law enforcement.

"I wake up every morning and make a post about him. I count the weeks. We're coming up on 45 weeks on Wednesday. But I still got to live day to day. I got two babies. We gotta live. In one way or another for him, he's gonna walk through the door," Crystal said.

Crystal said the family won't give up hope in their search for her little brother.

"Bring my baby home," Ayers said on Friday. "If it was yours, you would want the same thing."

If you'd like to donate, CLICK HERE.