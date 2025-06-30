City of Cleveland Heights terminates its director of communications

Monday afternoon, the City of Cleveland Heights announced it has terminated its director of communications, Jessica Schantz, after a "breach of professional conduct" and a "sustained inability to meet the expectations of her leadership role."

This past December, Schantz was promoted from her role as assistant director to director, due to her commitment to strengthening the communications department, the city said.

The reasoning for her termination, the city said, was due to her failure to meet expectations and, most recently, her public disclosure of "tentative personnel matters publicly."

“This Office does not typically comment on personnel decisions of this type. But in this instance, because the conduct at issue includes a release of information in violation of the fiduciary duty of the position, transparency in this process is necessary because this was already forced into the public discourse. It is unfortunate that we have reached this point, but confidence in the discretion and judgement of a communications professional is a requirement of the job,” Cleveland Heights Mayor Khalil Seren said in a statement.

Seren appointed Frances Eugenia Collazo to serve as the city's director of communications, citing her more than 15 years of experience in the field.

Following her termination, Schantz released the following statement:

I was shocked to receive notice of my termination today. When I was hired in August 2024, I was honored to have the opportunity to serve the City in which I was raised, and where I have chosen to live as an adult and raise a family of my own.



I have spent the last ten months committed to improving and increasing City communications for residents, in coordination with a wonderful cohort of colleagues and dedicated public servants. Contrary to the Mayor’s media release, I have never received “extensive support and coaching,” and, in fact, never received formal performance goals or reviews. Further, any claim that I was in breach of professional conduct or leaked personnel matters publicly is false. I am alarmed that my professional integrity has been so mischaracterized. In my 25 years as a professional, my values of trust, respect and integrity have been at the core of everything I do. I will have no further comment at this time as I consider how to move forward. Jessica Schantz