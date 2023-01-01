Education: Akron Firestone High School and Ohio State!
Current Position/Job Duties: Reporter
Previous Work Experience: Morning Anchor/Reporter at WTRF in Wheeling WV, Reporter/Fill-in anchor at WKRC in Cincinnati OH, Morning Anchor at WXMI in Grand Rapids MI.
Joined News 5: July 2023
Email: tessa.ditirro@wews.com
Twitter: @TessOnTV
Facebook: Tessa DiTirro
Most Memorable Stories: So many! I've covered blizzards in Michigan, historic flooding in West Virginia, and an EF5 tornado in Dayton, OH (our crew literally worked all night long.) I met and worked with Katie Couric while covering a story of the U.S. women's national soccer team fighting for equal pay. I've covered a mass shooting in Cincinnati and a shooting in the middle of the interstate on I-75 in Kentucky. I reunited two men in a day; one had taught the other how to tie a tie inside a department store before his father's funeral.
News Philosophy: Tell a story with heart, and a purpose.
Role Model: My Mom and Dad
Favorite Sports Teams: All CLE everything but especially the Browns and Buckeyes!
Favorite Music: Classic rock, 90s, hip hop, pop...I just love music, I am always listening to something.
Favorite Movie: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (I know, it's a strange choice. But, this movie is nostalgic for me, and I know every line.)
Favorite Program: News 5, of course. I also love binge-worthy drama or reality TV.
Favorite Book: Going There by Katie Couric
Favorite Food: Sushi or Tacos
Family: I'm an only child with lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins in Northeast Ohio.
Pet: Puppy Barkley and cat Lola
Hobbies & Interests: Checking out the Northeast Ohio food scene, getting active outside, and making memories with family and friends.
You're most likely to see me around town at: A MetroPark, great local coffee shop, restaurant, winery or brewery!
Hidden Talent: Singing
Something most people don't know about me: I've completed two half marathons.
What I like best about Northeast Ohio: There is no place like HOME! The people here are the kindest. The culture, entertainment, and sports scenes are unmatched. I liked Cleveland before it was cool! ;)
On the weekends I love to: Explore with my dog Barkley and try local restaurants.
Additional Info You Want People to Know about You: Please say 'hi!' if you see me, I love to meet our viewers.