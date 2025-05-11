Watch Now
The community is invited to cheer kids on this week during an adaptive field day

The Wayne County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 94 will host Cops and Kids on May 16 at Norwayne High School
Wayne County FOP hosting "Cops and Kids" event
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — Kids will have "the best day ever" in Wayne County this week. For the second year in a row, the Wayne County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 94 is hosting its Cops and Kids event.

The entire community is invited out on Friday, May 16, to Norwayne High School in Creston. The event is for individuals with physical and developmental disabilities to get out and participate in a track and field type of field day.

Adaptive Sports Ohio will provide stations for wheelchair basketball, sit-down volleyball, javelin throwing, bowling, and more.

Seventy children are expected to be involved in the games. Law enforcement officers from Wayne County are excited to have positive interactions with those children and their families.

On Friday, kids can start arriving at 9 a.m. At 9:15 a.m., the Norwayne High School marching band will perform, followed by an announcement of all the children participating. By 9:50 a.m., the games will begin.

FOP Lodge 94 will be grilling out lunch for everyone who comes out. There will also be an opportunity for kids to "touch a truck" with law enforcement officers, get their faces painted, participate in a dunk tank, and more.

No tickets are required for the event, and the public is invited to be there for the fun. If you would like to donate to the event, you can do soby clicking on this link.

