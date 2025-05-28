Should Ohio property taxes be eliminated? A local group is pushing to get the idea on your ballot

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A grassroots group in Cuyahoga County is one step closer to getting an issue on your November ballot. Citizens for Property Tax Reform are fed up with rising property taxes. News 5 has been following concerns from homeowners across Northeast Ohio after the state-mandated reappraisal in 2024.

This happens every six years.

At the beginning of this month, it received the green light from Attorney General Dave Yost's' office to collect petition signatures to put their idea on the ballot. The group is aiming for 600,000 signatures by July 1.

Beth Blackmarr of Lakewood joined the group after getting a letter in the mail in 2024 that detailed her updated property reappraisal. Blackmarr says her home's value went up more than $100,000.

"I couldn't believe it. It was the property valuation from the county and oh boy howdy, my value, what they were saying that the value of my home went up 51.9," said Blackmarr, a spokesperson for Citizens for Property Tax Reform.

Blackmarr says she has lived in her quaint century bungalow in Lakewood for years. She called Cuyahoga County for answers, and was told to get a reappraisal.

"They basically said, you know, well, you know, we're sorry, but if you can't afford it, you might want to think about moving. And I'm like, well, that's not a good answer. That is not the answer I'm looking for," said Blackmarr.

Since then, Blackmarr has been worried about her neighbors, "Seniors on fixed incomes, right? They're the first people that are going to be affected by this. So, you know, seniors are usually kind of anchor homeowners in in areas, you know we've been there a long time."

Critics of the abolishing of property taxes argue that it will make it challenging to fund public education and essential services. Citizens for Property Tax Reform believes the voters of Ohio should have the final say.

The group is meeting with folks on Wednesday, May 28, at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rocky River, and on Thursday, May 29, in Walton Hills at the Village Hall.