Man returns to marathon after suffering cardiac arrest

Thousands will hit the streets this weekend to run the Cleveland Marathon. The fun begins Friday, May 16, at noon when the Cleveland Marathon Health and Fitness Expo presented by University Hospital takes over the Huntington Convention Center.

Runners and walkers can pick up race bibs and goodie bags, and there will be more than 50 health and fitness vendors. This event is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, May 17, Cleveland 5K and 10K runners and walkers hit the course at 7:30 a.m. at the starting line at St. Clair Avenue and Mall B.

Finally, on Sunday, May 18, thousands of runners and walkers will take the course for the Cleveland Full and Half Marathon, stepping off at 7 a.m. from St. Clair Avenue and Mall B.

Many of those runners have a "why" story that motivates them during their run. Douglas Paroff is one of the marathoners who has quite the "why."

Paroff has run this marathon for dozens of years, each year dedicating his mileage to Prayers from Maria, raising money for childhood cancer research.

"I think of the struggles I go through, and then especially on race day, they have those pictures of the kids out on the banners. I can't even imagine the struggles those kids go through, or their families," said Paroff, of Ravenna.

This year, Paroff is getting back on the course, still dedicating the marathon to Prayers from Maria, but also advocating for heart health.

While training for a 100-mile trail race, Paroff experienced the unthinkable.

"I had a massive cardiac arrest. I arrested multiple times before they were finally able to get me stabilized. I now have two stents," said Paroff.

After waking up from sedation in the ICU, Paroff said his first question was, "when can I get running again?"

"It took months of only being allowed to walk and nothing else. I was a basket case. Once I was allowed to start running again it was hard, I was ready to give up multiple times because I couldn't even get that first mile in without stopping," said Paroff.

A couple of years of tough training runs and persistence later, Paroff is back in the race.

"I'm now labeled as a congestive heart failure patient, and here I am training for another marathon," said Paroff.

This year, Paroff hopes his "why" is a reminder for everyone to check in on their own heart health.

"I thought I had everything going for me, I was healthy, I was always active, I eat a decent meal every day. I'm not a junk food junkie, and yet here I am, labeled as a congestive heart failure patient.

And his goal this year?

"Now I joke that I can't outrun my family history. But I am going to try," said Paroff.