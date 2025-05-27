Second year in a row! Doylestown teen heads back to Scripps National Spelling Bee

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — Only the top spellers in the country make it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. One eighth grader in Doylestown is among the top spellers in the country. And, this is not his firm time on that national stage.

News 5 spoke with Zachary Yeager in May of 2024, before he competed at the 96th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Doylestown teen heads to National Spelling Bee, just like his older brother

"It is pretty nerve-wracking, especially the first year I made it to nationals," said Yeager. During that interview, Yeager was joined by his older brother Andrew, who made it to the national stage in 2023.

You could say this is a family tradition for the Wayne County brothers.

"I did make it further than my brother last year," said Yeager.

In 2025, in the classroom at Chippewa Junior and Senior High School, Zach is studying hard.

"I think it's a very nice way to make this out of the way town that not many people know about, I think it helps bring it to light," said Yeager.

The friendly sibling rivalry is coming to an end this year. This is Yeager's last chance to show the world, and his brothers, what he's got.

"I think they just want me to do the best I can, but it's a happy ending to a tradition," said Yeager.