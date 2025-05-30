Should E-Check become a thing of the past? You can weigh in

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a task you have to check off the to-do list every couple of years, running your car through E-check to keep it on the road.

There is a push to eliminate the entire process, and it's gaining momentum at the Ohio Statehouse. The E-Check Ease Act is now part of the Ohio Transportation budget, having passed the Ohio House and received Governor DeWine's signature.

Currently, if you drive a car between four and 25 years old and live in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, or Summit counties, you must complete an E-check every two years.

Ohio State Representative Bill Roemer, a Republican from Richfield, is the bill's co-sponsor. Roemer explained how a new process would work: "the car owner will fill out an affidavit saying that my car meets all environmental standards. I would say it's somewhat comparable to right now, when you go in and you get your license plates renewed, you say I have insurance, and you check off under penalty of law, it would be something comparable to that."

Roemer said if your car doesn't meet environmental standards, has been in an accident, or has an issue with the catalytic converter, you could be subject to legal penalties.

"It saves the state money, it saves the state time and money, and it will not lead to additional pollution. We've seen pollution decline dramatically over the last 30 years," said Roemer.

The E-check ease act requires an E-check if your car does not meet standards. Roemer says the bill saves Ohio taxpayers time and money.

"This program costs Ohio over $12 million a year. Some people say well, E-check is free, well it's really not free, because that's $12 million that we could put towards schools or libraries or cutting property taxes," said Roemer.

The Ohio EPA wants to hear from Ohioans on the idea. It is accepting public comments through June 2.

Those comments will then be turned over to the U.S. EPA. Public comments can be emailed to DAPC-Comments@epa.ohio.gov .