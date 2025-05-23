The show will go on! Makeshift Theater renovating Akron's historic Coach House Theater

AKRON, Ohio — It's a place where horses once carried coaches in and out of downtown Akron. The "Carriage House" building, built in the early 1900s, has lived many lives.

You might remember it as a thriving theater called "The Coach House." For over a year now, it's been sitting vacant on the property of the Akron Woman's City Club. But now, it will get a new lease on life, after a brand new theater company plans to move in.

"It's very exciting! This was literally a coach house, a carriage house. It was built in 1913 and it functioned with horses in here and carriages," said Jane Bond, president of Makeshift Theater.

Makeshift Theater Company signed a five-year lease with the Akron Woman's City Club to take over the vacant historic space. Stepping back inside the space, you don't know what kind of historic relics you might find,

"That was here when we came in. Forty-eight stars, an American flag. I don't know how long it's been here," said Bond.

"Having grown up in Akron in the theater community, it's thrilling to see Coach House come back to life," said Eric Mansfield, Board Member and volunteer, Makeshift Theater.

The theater company is busy making the Coach House its permanent home, clearing out old theater chairs and equipment, and readying for a total overhaul.

"Waiting in the wings we have seats that we are going to be installing. They are coming to us through the generosity of the Akron Public Schools system they were donated before Kenmore High School was demolished," said Bond.

Plans include a new HVAC system, bathrooms, signage, coats of paint, lobby upgrades, and new theater lighting. Bond estimates the theater company will need about $50,000 for the repairs.

The intimate theater will serve as a new space for up-and-coming creatives in Northeast Ohio. New playwrights, directors, and actors can test their skills for the audience, which plans to seat around 80.

The space is something Akron is looking for, "you leave with a connection a 3D connection that you don't get at the movies, that you don't get streaming at home and we know that people are looking for opportunities especially since the pandemic to get back out into the community, we think this will be one of those that can do that," said Mansfield.

If Makeshift Theater is able to get the work done, a season will be in place by July, and folks could be sitting in the audience as early as August.