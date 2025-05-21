Neighbors invited to share concerns about public safety, nuisance bar

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Neighbors in Garfield Heights think enough is enough when it comes to a bar they call a "dangerous nuisance."

Wednesday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Heights Civic Center off Turney Road, neighbors have the chance to let police and city leaders know their concerns about public safety.

One of the expected topics surrounds multiple violent incidents that News 5 has reported on, involving The Showcase Bar and Grille.

Just this past weekend, Saturday, May 17, after 2 a.m., police found a 29-year-old man outside the Showcase Bar with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man was in critical condition at the time of the shooting. Police detained two people for questioning and are still investigating.

In September of 2022, 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs Jr., who was the co-owner of the Showcase Bar, was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight and manage a crowd at the bar.

Garfield Heights Ward Two Councilwoman Dr. Tenisha Mack said the violence that surrounds the establishment concerns her. Residents have come to her to voice their concerns.

"There have been issues surrounding conversations about the bar being a public nuisance, and I have been working with our law director, our mayor, city officials, and business leaders about this situation," said Mack.

Even more concerning, neighbors who live down the street from the bar tell News 5 they can't even speak up without the fear of retaliation.

"I know a couple people here on this street have tried to do something about it, and the people have had their house shot at," said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

Another anonymous neighbor added that he's only lived in the area for a year, and is ready to move, "on Fridays when the bar opens, it's shooting, it's been like four shootings in less than a year that we've been here. It's not a safe place right now for me or my family."

Councilwoman Mack said Mayor Matt Burke will speak Wednesday night, as well as the Chief of Police, who will give residents some more information about what is being done to try to mitigate issues at the bar.