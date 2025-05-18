Watch Now
1 injured in shooting outside Garfield Heights bar

A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred outside of a Garfield Heights bar early Saturday morning, according to Garfield Heights Police.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the Showcase Bar in Garfield Heights for a report of shots fired, police said. Upon arrival, they located a 29-year-old man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two people were held for questioning, and Garfield Heights detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.

