1 injured in shooting outside Garfield Heights bar

A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred outside of a Garfield Heights bar early Saturday morning, according to Garfield Heights Police.
Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the Showcase Bar in Garfield Heights for a report of shots fired, police said. Upon arrival, they located a 29-year-old man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.
Two people were held for questioning, and Garfield Heights detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.