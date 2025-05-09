Willowick mother installs dozens of wind phones as public spaces for folks to connect with lost loved ones

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — A Willowick mother is on a mission to support families who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss. After losing her son Theodore at 22 weeks, she founded a non-profit that shares support across the globe.

Elizabeth Michalski sends out "A Touch of Teddy," which sends hundreds of bear ornaments to grieving families. Now, Michalski is installing dozens of "wind phones" around Northeast Ohio.

"It is a phone for calling your loved ones and you can let the wind carry your words," said Michalski.

Her first installation sits inside The Lake County Children's Memorial Butterfly Garden in Wickliffe.

"The idea that I get to let the wind carry my words, it's picking up the phone and calling, it's a simple act," said Michalski.

The wind phone is created out of an old newspaper box.

"Someone refurbished this they were using this for door dash deliveries during COVID time, and post-COVID they didn't need it anymore. I found it on marketplace and I thought it would be the perfect set up for my first wind phone."

News 5 This is the first wind phone made from an old newspaper box installed in the Lake County Children's Memorial Butterfly Garden.

Michalski drove to Sandusky to pick up 18 more that she will refurbish and place around town.

"You can go to my windphone.org to locate a wind phone near you. I noticed we did not have anything in Lake County, or anywhere near us. The closest one was in Cuyahoga County and I believe it is on private property."

Michalski continued, "I thought we need one of those around here for grievers around us."

Just picking up the phone, especially ahead of Mother's Day weekend, which can be a time of grieving for folks missing their children, mothers, grandmothers, and mother-figures, helps Michalski connect again with her son.

"Your motherhood matters, no matter how brief a life your child had," said Michalski.

On Friday, May 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. "A Touch of Teddy" is hosting a Zumbathon to support its mission to help families grieving pregnancy and infant loss, and now to install wind phones as well. You canget tickets here.