Katie McGraw

Education: Ohio University (Go Bobcats!) I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with minors in Math and Communications.

Current Position/Job Duties: Good Morning Cleveland Meteorologist on Saturday and Sunday mornings. You can also watch my forecast on News 5 at Noon.

Previous Work Experience: WHIZ in Zanesville, OH; Erie News Now in Erie, PA; WDRB in Louisville, KY.

Joined News 5: March 2021

Email: katie.mcgraw@wews.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KatieMcGrawx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KatieMcgrawx/

Most Memorable Stories: Covering the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs!

Awards/Honors: I have earned my CBM seal (Certified Broadcast Meteorologist) from the American Meteorological Society. This is one of the highest honors a broadcast meteorologist can achieve.

News Philosophy: “A meteorologist’s number one job is to protect the public and their property”. This was the first note I ever took in my first meteorology class in college. It is something I try to live up to everyday.

Role Model: I honestly have so many! My parents have always been my guiding light. Their constant support amazes me. I also have two older sisters and I have looked up to them my entire life and always will. I was also lucky enough to have an internship at WMAQ in Chicago with Ginger Zee. She has been an amazing mentor over the last 10 years. She is now the Chief Meteorologist at ABC News and is an inspiration to so many other meteorologists as well!

Favorite Sports Teams: Indians, Browns and Cavs!

Favorite Music: I like all genres, but pop music is my go-to.

Favorite Movie: The Shawshank Redemption and Home Alone.

Favorite Program: Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad.

Favorite Book: Anything by Peter Swanson, Taylor Reid Jenkins, J.K. Rowling, James Patterson, Kristin Hannah, Gillian Flynn, Liane Moriarty, and Collen Hoover. Please send any book recommendations my way!

Favorite Food: Potatoes – any kind!

Family: My parents are Pat and Mary Jo and I have two sisters named Mariah and Meg. My extended Irish family is quite large. I am so happy to be home in Cleveland and will be able to see my aunts, uncles, cousins, and old friends so much more.

Pet: My dog, Lucy! She is a Lhasa Apso and we were told she is 3 years old. We rescued her in 2019 and she is the gift that keeps on giving!

Hobbies & Interests: I love to read and go for walks with Lucy! I also love to binge a good TV show.

You're most likely to see me around town at: Heinen’s (I am so excited to be able to shop there again) and the Metroparks!

Something most people don't know about me: I love to play board games and can get very competitive. Every time I am at a store, I will check out the games to see if there is anything new on the shelves!

What I like best about Northeast Ohio: The Lake, autumn and my family!

On the weekends I love to: Hang out with family, friends and Lucy. I also love to do a deep clean on my house and catch up on sleep.

Additional Info You Want People to Know about You: I am so excited to be back in NE Ohio after a decade away. It is an honor to forecast for my hometown. I will always work hard to get you an accurate and precise forecast!