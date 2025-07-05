Hot, Hazy, & Humid Holiday Weekend Forecast

CLEVELAND — Heating up Saturday afternoon, with temperatures into the low 90's, but humidity will make it feel like the upper 90's. Air quality alerts have been issued for most of northern Ohio, for sensitive groups, take breaks at times today.

Sunday will be hot with highs in the low 90s and with humidity on the rise, we may see an isolated pop up late in the day.

The highest chance for storms over the next week will fall on Monday. A few storms could become strong before cooler air pays us a visit on Tuesday. The rest of the week looks seasonable with pop-up showers and storms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Big heat and humidity.| High: 92º

Sunday: Another hot day with a few storms possible. | High: 94º

Monday: Storms are likely. Could be strong. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Dry & cooler| High: 81º

