Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Big heat & humidity helping fuel strong storms today

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
flood
Posted

CLEVELAND — Welcome back into the work week. It was a HOT and HUMID holiday weekend with little to no relief other than a brief t-shower. That changes today.

A cold front slowly sinking across Ohio will be the trigger for thunderstorms. Eventually, we'll get some relief in the way of cooler and less humid air, but today's focus is on the storm threat. Plan on a few storms over Lake Erie late morning into midday before sinking southeast and into Ohio.

Expect heavy rain, gusty winds and potentially training storms, or storms that keep running over the same areas. That means localized flooding is a big concern.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Scattered storms. Few could be strong. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Clearing out, more comfortable.| High: 80º

Wednesday: Warmer with a few storms.| High: 84º

Thursday: A few storms. | High: 83º

Friday: A few storms.| High: 86º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk