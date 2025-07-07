Big heat & humidity helping fuel strong storms today

CLEVELAND — Welcome back into the work week. It was a HOT and HUMID holiday weekend with little to no relief other than a brief t-shower. That changes today.

A cold front slowly sinking across Ohio will be the trigger for thunderstorms. Eventually, we'll get some relief in the way of cooler and less humid air, but today's focus is on the storm threat. Plan on a few storms over Lake Erie late morning into midday before sinking southeast and into Ohio.

Expect heavy rain, gusty winds and potentially training storms, or storms that keep running over the same areas. That means localized flooding is a big concern.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Scattered storms. Few could be strong. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Clearing out, more comfortable.| High: 80º

Wednesday: Warmer with a few storms.| High: 84º

Thursday: A few storms. | High: 83º

Friday: A few storms.| High: 86º

