Heat & Humidity Sunday Afternoon: Late Pop Up Chance

CLEVELAND — The heat continues on Sunday afternoon with temperatures into the low 90's with feels like temperatures in the upper 90's.
While we have a chance of pop up thunderstorms late day and evening, the best chance for rain will arrive on Monday.
Our severe risk remains low, but a few storms could become strong before cooler air pays us a visit on Tuesday.
The rest of the week looks seasonable with pop-up showers and storms.
DAILY FORECAST:
Sunday: Another hot day with a few storms possible. | High: 93º
Monday: Few storms. Could be strong. | High: 85º
Tuesday: Drier and less humid.| High: 83º
Wednesday: Few storms possible. Warm.| High: 86º
Thursday: Few storms possible.| High: 84º
Friday: Pop-up storm chance.| High: 85º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter