Heat & Humidity Sunday Afternoon: Late Pop Up Chance

CLEVELAND — The heat continues on Sunday afternoon with temperatures into the low 90's with feels like temperatures in the upper 90's.

While we have a chance of pop up thunderstorms late day and evening, the best chance for rain will arrive on Monday.

Our severe risk remains low, but a few storms could become strong before cooler air pays us a visit on Tuesday.

The rest of the week looks seasonable with pop-up showers and storms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Another hot day with a few storms possible. | High: 93º

Monday: Few storms. Could be strong. | High: 85º

Tuesday: Drier and less humid.| High: 83º

Wednesday: Few storms possible. Warm.| High: 86º

Thursday: Few storms possible.| High: 84º

Friday: Pop-up storm chance.| High: 85º

