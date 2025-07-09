Heat building across Ohio fueling a few thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — Heat building across Ohio... Humidity sneaking back in, too. Today's afternoon highs will range from the lower 80s to the upper 80s. It all depends on where you are and when these storms pop up.

We'll be in the middle (possibly upper) 80s this afternoon with heat index readings in the lower 90s. Get ready to sweat. It won't be the brightest day but it will be muggy. That muggy air will fuel our storm chances, too.

I am tracking a few light showers through midday, but I'll keep an eye on the radar for this afternoon. I expect a few storms to build around 3 pm with heavy rain and gusty winds. Damage is possible but not a widespread threat. That means these may sneak up on you. Have a plan and keep an ear out for thunder.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Warmer with a few storms.| High: 86º

Thursday: Isolated Storm. Warm & muggy. | High: 83º

Friday: Drier and warmer.| High: 87º

Saturday: Hot and humid with a few storms late in the day. | High: 88º

Sunday: Scattered storms. | High: 84º

