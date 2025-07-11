Wrapping up the work week with a TON of heat & increasing humidity

CLEVELAND — Here comes the heat! Temps soaring to near 90º both today and again tomorrow. We may even be a couple degrees hotter Saturday. That's with a breezier southwest wind. Stay cool and hydrated!

The heat plus added humidity will fuel our storm chances this weekend. There's only an isolated storm threat today but a few more will roll in Saturday afternoon. Those could be strong. The strongest storms could produce damage from straight line winds. I can't rule out power outages or damage from debris. Possibly even a brief tornado, although that threat is low.

By Sunday it looks like a bunch of rain. The damage threat is lower but the coverage is even higher. Most, if not all, of us are wet Sunday before drying out heading into Monday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Drier and warmer.| High: 88º

Saturday: Hot and humid with storms returning late in the day. | High: 92º

Sunday: Scattered storms. | High: 84º

Monday: More sunshine. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Hotter! | High: 87º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: