Terrific Tuesday weather with more sun and LESS humid air

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will be much more tolerable today. Daytime highs topping off in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is a few degrees below average. Humidity levels will be much lower than the last few days, too. Get outside and enjoy it! Today is the PICK DAY of the week!

Heat, humidity, and t-storms return on Wednesday. It won't be a washoutby any means but you still need to have a plan for what to do when the storms build in. A few t'storms will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening. The threat for rain will continue into the end of the week, along with a bump in temperatures. Highs will approach 90 by Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Less humid and cooler.| High: 80º

Wednesday: Warmer with a few storms.| High: 84º

Thursday: A few storms. | High: 83º

Friday: A few storms.| High: 86º

