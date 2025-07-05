LOOK UP! There is a long-duration and high-altitude pass of the ISS this weekend!

The International Space Station will be crossing over Northeast Ohio this weekend. It will be high in the sky and visible for several minutes. Find out when and where to look below:

SUNDAY: This is a great passing of the ISS! Set your alarm for about 10 minutes to 11 p.m. on Sunday. Get your bearings and look to the southwest. That is where the International Space Station will first appear, very low in the sky at 10 degrees.

It will climb to a peak height of 71 degrees, so it will be in the top half of the sky and easier to spot. It will race across the sky for seven minutes and set in the east-northeastern part of the sky at 10 degrees at 11:07 p.m.

The only issue we could run into is an increase in clouds ahead of our next system, especially in western Ohio, but as of Friday night, it does not look to be overcast for most of the area. However, we will get a better idea on the cloud cover forecast over the next two days so be sure to tune into News 5 this weekend for the latest forecast!

News 5

HOW TO FIND IT: Set your alarm about ten minutes before the passing to give yourself enough time to head outside and get your bearings. For perspective, the horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is 90 degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees. The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane. It travels at about 17,500 mph (28,000 km) per hour!) Use the image below to help. In the example below, the max height is 66 degrees.

Let us know if you were able to spot the ISS and if you captured any pictures or videos - please send them along to News 5 Cleveland or the Power of 5 Weather Team.

WEWS

