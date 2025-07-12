Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot & Humid, Severe Storms Develop Late Afternoon & Evening

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
SEVERE POTENTIAL
Posted

CLEVELAND — The heat plus added humidity will fuel our storm chances this weekend. A good portion of northern Ohio remains under a SLIGHT RISK for SEVERE STORMS, late Saturday into the evening hours. The biggest impacts will be damaging winds and flash flooding concerns. While most of the day will be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s, be prepared to stay alert this evening.

The NEWS 5 APP will update you, as the weather will change by this evening.

By Sunday, rain early then dry late day, cooler and less humid on Monday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Hot and humid with storms returning late in the day, after 2pm. | High: 92º

Sunday: Scattered storms early. | High: 84º

Monday: More sunshine. | High: 85º

Tuesday: Hotter! | High: 87º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk