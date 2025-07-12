Hot & Humid, Severe Storms Develop Late Afternoon & Evening

CLEVELAND — The heat plus added humidity will fuel our storm chances this weekend. A good portion of northern Ohio remains under a SLIGHT RISK for SEVERE STORMS, late Saturday into the evening hours. The biggest impacts will be damaging winds and flash flooding concerns. While most of the day will be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s, be prepared to stay alert this evening.

The NEWS 5 APP will update you, as the weather will change by this evening.

By Sunday, rain early then dry late day, cooler and less humid on Monday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Hot and humid with storms returning late in the day, after 2pm. | High: 92º

Sunday: Scattered storms early. | High: 84º

Monday: More sunshine. | High: 85º

Tuesday: Hotter! | High: 87º

