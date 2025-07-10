Intense humidity fueling another round of thunderstorms, elevating our flood threat

CLEVELAND — Ridiculously humid air settling in today. That'll all fuel our threat for flooding this afternoon. Plan on temps in the lower and middle 80s with heat index readings approaching 90º. Super Sweaty!

The storms that build this afternoon will be slow-moving and produce heavy rain. That means localized flooding is a concern. Poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding should be on alert for rising water this afternoon.

Any storms fade after sunset giving us a mainly dry end to the workweek. Only an isolated storm chance Friday afternoon thanks to a SURGE of heat. We're pushing 90º both Friday & Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Few Storms. Strong possible. Warm & muggy. | High: 83º

Friday: Drier and warmer.| High: 89º

Saturday: Hot and humid with storms returning overinght. | High: 90º

Sunday: Scattered storms. | High: 82º

