CODE ORANGE: An air quality alert has been issued for Saturday

If you have breathing problems, be sure to take it easy tomorrow or limit outdoor time. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups on Saturday.

Therefore, an Air Quality Advisory has been issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit Counties. The advisory is from midnight tonight to midnight Saturday night.

News 5

This advisory is not due to wildfire smoke, but for ground-level ozone. This happens a few times every summer, particularly on hot and humid days with light winds. Ground-level ozone forms when pollutants react in the presence of sunlight and is more common in more populous and urban counties where there are more people, traffic and industry, and pollution.

Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this period. If you are in the sensitive groups category of children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties, please monitor your outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.

News 5

To help our region reduce air pollution:

* Drive less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips

* Visit gohiocommute.com/noaca - Find a smarter way to travel!

* Don`t idle - Turn off your engine

* Refill your tank after sunset

* Wait to mow the lawn

