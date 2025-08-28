Mason Horodyski

Birthplace: Highland, NY

Education: Syracuse University

Previous Work Experience:



Weekend Sports Anchor & MMJ for WVVA News in Bluefield, WV

Sports Anchor & Reporter for Red Raider Nation in Lubbock, TX

Sports Anchor & MSJ at WHAS11 in Louisville, KY

Most Memorable Stories: Covering the arrest of Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship, the Battle of the Bluegrass between Louisville and Kentucky basketball, Indiana playing against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, and, of course, the Kentucky Derby.

Favorite Food: Pizza, as a New Yorker, it has to be.

Favorite Movie: Anything by Adam Sandler

Something most people don't know about me: I’m a huge fan of professional wrestling!

What I like best about Northeast Ohio: How passionate the sports fans are.

On the weekends, I love to: Cover all the teams, games, and stories in Northeast Ohio!