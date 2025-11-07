Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Ramirez wins 6th career Silver Slugger award

Guardians Tigers Baseball
Paul Sancya/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez reacts towards his bench after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Guardians Tigers Baseball
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball announced Friday night that Cleveland Guardians star José Ramirez has captured the 2025 American League Silver Slugger Award for third base.

This is the sixth time in Ramirez's career that he has been a Silver Slugger Award winner.

It is his second year in a row winning the award, and adding to a club record sixth time.

Ramirez ended the 2025 regular season batting .283 with 30 home runs. He also became the first player in Major League history with back-to-back seasons of 30+ home runs, 40+ stolen bases, and 30+ doubles.

The Guards' third baseman now ties Mike Schmidt for the second most ever Silver Slugger awards by a third baseman, and trails only Wade Boggs (8).

Ramirez is also a finalist for the American League Most Valuable Player award this year.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.