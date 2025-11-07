Ramirez wins 6th career Silver Slugger award

CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball announced Friday night that Cleveland Guardians star José Ramirez has captured the 2025 American League Silver Slugger Award for third base.

This is the sixth time in Ramirez's career that he has been a Silver Slugger Award winner.

It is his second year in a row winning the award, and adding to a club record sixth time.

Ramirez ended the 2025 regular season batting .283 with 30 home runs. He also became the first player in Major League history with back-to-back seasons of 30+ home runs, 40+ stolen bases, and 30+ doubles.

The Guards' third baseman now ties Mike Schmidt for the second most ever Silver Slugger awards by a third baseman, and trails only Wade Boggs (8).

Ramirez is also a finalist for the American League Most Valuable Player award this year.