Guardians sign RHP Connor Brogdon, Hentges signs with Giants

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Connor Brogdon throws out a Kansas City Royals batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Wally Skalij)
The Cleveland Guardians announced on Wednesday that they have signed Conor Brogdon to a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher last played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2025. During his time there, he had a 5.55 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 47.0 innings pitched.

Now, the reliever joins Cleveland’s bullpen.

Brogdon signs with the Guardians the same day that the San Francisco Giants made it official that Sam Hentges would join them in 2025. The lefty has been with the Guardians his whole Major League career since 2021, but missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing left capsule surgery in September 2024.

