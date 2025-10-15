Guardians re-sign catcher Austin Hedges

CLEVELAND — Catcher Austin Hedges will return to the Guardians in 2026.

The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly re-signed Hedges, according to the team.

The 33-year-old has agreed to a 1-year, $4 million deal with $500,000 in incentives.

Hedges has spent two tenures in Cleveland, first playing for the team from 2020 to 2023. After spending 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers, where he won the 2023 World Series, Hedges returned to Cleveland in 2024.

His 2026 season in Cleveland will tie the longest time he has spent with a club with the San Diego Padres (2015-2020).

In 2025, Hedges batted .161 with five home runs and 10 RBIS.