Guardians manager Stephen Vogt wins 2025 AL Manager of the Year Award

Stephen Vogt has gone back-to-back.

Monday evening, the Guardians manager was named the 2025 BBWAA American League Manager of the Year. In both of Vogt’s two seasons as skipper in Cleveland, he has taken home the honor.

This year, Vogt led the Guardians to their second straight AL Central Division title. In the process, they would also complete the greatest regular-season divisional turnaround in modern major league history, coming back from being as far as 15.5 games behind first place in the division.

Vogt wins the award over Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider and Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson.