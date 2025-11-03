Steven Kwan is a Gold Glove outfielder... again!

CLEVELAND — For the fourth time in a row, Cleveland Guardians star Steven Kwan is a Gold Glove outfielder.

Major League Baseball announced Sunday night that Kwan has won the 2025 American League Gold Glove for left fielders. He now has four Gold Gloves— one for each of the four seasons he has been a major leaguer.

Kwan finished the 2025 regular season with a .985 fielding percentage in left field.

The 28-year-old all-star also finished the season with 13 outfield assists— the most in Major League Baseball.

He and the Guardians ended 2025 as back-to-back AL Central Champions.