Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Steven Kwan is a Gold Glove outfielder... again!

Guardians Twins Baseball
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan celebrates after his leadoff home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Guardians Twins Baseball
Posted

CLEVELAND — For the fourth time in a row, Cleveland Guardians star Steven Kwan is a Gold Glove outfielder.

Major League Baseball announced Sunday night that Kwan has won the 2025 American League Gold Glove for left fielders. He now has four Gold Gloves— one for each of the four seasons he has been a major leaguer.

Kwan finished the 2025 regular season with a .985 fielding percentage in left field.

The 28-year-old all-star also finished the season with 13 outfield assists— the most in Major League Baseball.

He and the Guardians ended 2025 as back-to-back AL Central Champions.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.