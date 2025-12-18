Flash freeze possible overnight

CLEVELAND — A flash freeze is possible across Northern Ohio overnight, according to a special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will tumble big-time tonight, according to the Power of 5 Weather Team. It will be in the 50s right before the cold front at 10 p.m. and down below freezing by 6 a.m. as the morning commute commences. That rapid drop, with high winds and lots of standing water, could lead to a flash freeze across much of the area.

Roads, bridges, parking lots, sidewalks and other untreated surfaces could freeze.

Watch out for black ice.

The Friday morning commute could be a challenge.